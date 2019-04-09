Lois L. Telsworth



Sept. 10, 1934 - April 7, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Lois L. Telsworth, 84 years old, of Edwardsburg and formerly of Lake Orion, MI, was promoted to her heavenly home April 7, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center of Three Rivers. She was born Sept. 10, 1934 to the late David and Gladys Holliday. On June 4, 1960 she was married to Murray W. Telsworth. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 52 years; a son, Chris; and her sister, Donna, as well as her parents.



Lois is survived by her son, Rod (Laura) Telsworth of Centerville, MI; daughters, Cindy Bennett of South Bend and Cherie (Marcus) Lynch of Edwardsburg; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Erickson of Oregon, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.



Lois was a graduate of Huntington College and Hurley Nursing School. She retired from the Elkhart County Health Department as a Communicable Disease Nurse after many years of work.



She and her husband moved to Edwardsburg about 31 years ago and they were members of The Summit Church of Niles.



Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Community Baptist Church, 28647 US-12 West, of Edwardsburg, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Adamsville Cemetery in the family grave site.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019