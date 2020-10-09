Lois Land
March 23, 1927 - Oct. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Nubian Queen, Lois Rachel “DOLL” Land, 93, passed away peacefully at Trailpoint Village, South Bend, IN on October 4, 2020. My mother Lois was a Nubian Queen, a Great Woman, a Daughter, a Sister, a Wife, a Mother, a Mother-in-Law, a Grandmother, a Great-Grandmother, a Great-Great-Grandmother, a Great-Great-Great-Grandmother, and a Godmother. But more than that, she was a Godly woman. Lois was born on March 23, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Comer Jones and Berdie Tidwell-Jones. Lois was a true stay-at-home wife which was the norm back then. Lois had watched all her grandchildren at one time or another during her life. Lois did work one year for the South Bend School Corporation in the cafeteria at Kennedy Elementary School. She wrote and published a Gospel song named, “God, this is My Prayer” made famous by the Davis Trio. Lois attended church practically all her life. And Lois was a charter member of Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ. While attending services there, Lois was an Usher for at least 65+ years, sang and played the piano for the Senior choir, and was over the Easter Day program. Lois will be greatly missed and survived by her son, Rev. David (Carolyn) Land; grandchildren, Donald Harris, Judy K. Land, Anthony Land, Christopher Land, Alfie Land, Brian Bell, Kysiwa Udongo, Gyasi Udongo, Chuma Udongo, Jerome Udongo, Audria Proctor, Andre Butler, Carmen Macon, and Brittany Land, 23 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, a great-great-great-grandchild; two of the best Goddaughters in the world, Lois Steward and Audrey Anne Holmes, and a whole host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Benjamin Tidwell and Rachel Scott Tidwell; paternal grandparents, Comer Jones and Lila Dee Anderson Jones; parents, Comer D. Jones and Bertie Tidwell Jones; her Nubian King and husband of 52 years, Donald Land; sons, Donald M. Land and Bloke Udongo; daughter, Lynn Land Butler; brothers, Comer, Leslie, and Llyod Jones; sisters, Rachel Jones Hardy, Callie Jones Preston, Ruby Jones, and Ellen Jones; and a great-grandchild, Leslie D. Turner.
God, I kept your word wherein you said, “Honor thy mother and father.” Dad, I kept my promise to you by taking care of mom for you in your absence. Reecie, Bloke' and Lynn, I kept my end of the oath that we made many years ago. And mother, I kept the promise that you made me make a long time ago. I love you I love you I love.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.
