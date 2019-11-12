|
Lois M. Leliaert
Feb. 12, 1925 - Nov. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lois Mary Leliaert, 94, died Friday afternoon at the Center for Hospice Care, surrounded by family. She had been a resident for the past three years at Sanctuary at St. Paul's. Lois was born Feb. 12, 1925, in South Bend to Dessie (Turnbull) and John Zubler. She was married March 10, 1945, to Raymond M. Leliaert Sr., whom she met at a USO dance at the Palais Royal while he was a Navy midshipman at the University of Notre Dame. He preceded her in death April 14, 2003. She is survived by five daughters, Karen (Thomas) Van Meter of South Bend, Diane Webster of Huntsville, AL, Martha (Thomas) Daufenbach of South Haven, MI, Judith (John) Kenney of Santa Clara, CA, and Barbara (Joseph) Echard of South Bend; and three sons, Raymond M. (Diane) Jr. of South Bend, Mark (Mindy) of Salinas, CA, and Christopher (Judith) of Schererville. Another daughter, Mary Rader, preceded her in death Aug. 28, 2015. She also is survived by 27 grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Leliaert of Fishers, Emily (Duma) Magagula of South Bend, Susan (Russell) Henman of England, Kyle (Alejandra) Leliaert of Salinas, CA, Joseph Leliaert of Marina, CA, Kregg (Julia) Van Meter of South Bend, Colleen Toul of South Bend, Michelle (Leonard) Sanchez of South Bend, Ashley (Kathleen) Rader of FL, Melanie (Will) Mitchell of TX, Patrick (Denise Ayo) Rader of Granger, Sara (Russell) Hayles of Huntsville, AL, Elise (Joshua) Pawlik of Huntsville, AL, Matthew (Victoria) Daufenbach of Salt Lake City, UT, Janel (David) Charlton of South Bend, Lawrence (Katie Joy) Daufenbach of Chicago, Meredith (Tomas Kenney) Daufenbach of Miami, FL, John (Susie) Daufenbach of Salt Lake City, UT, Cameron (Amy) Leliaert of Valparaiso, Lindsay Leliaert of Dallas, TX, Kelsey Leliaert of Columbus, OH, Michael (Mallory) Kenney of Memphis, TN, Alex (Rosemary) Kenney of Hoffman Estates, IL, Katie (Owen) Weissberg of Saratoga, CA, Timothy (Rylee) Kenney of South Bend, Mark Echard of South Bend, and Rose Echard of South Bend; 38 great-grandchildren; a brother, Chester Zubler of Fairhope, AL; and sister-in-law, Patricia Zubler of New Carlisle. Lois also was preceded in death by a grandson, Samuel Van Meter, and two brothers, Glenn Zubler and Alfred Zubler.
Lois described herself as a homemaker, a description that greatly understates her role in our family, instilling the values of faith, education, and charity. She was a Campfire and Cub Scout leader, and as her children completed their educations and moved out on their own, she joined the Christ Child Society as a volunteer, soon becoming a board member and then president. First at Holy Cross and then later at St. John the Baptist, Lois was a faithful volunteer in many capacities. In her later years she was a volunteer at the Little Flower Food Pantry at Little Flower Catholic Church, where she was a member. For many years, Lois and Ray wintered in Englewood, Florida. Family gatherings for any and all occasions were perhaps her greatest pleasure, especially in South Haven, Michigan, the site of countless family vacations beginning in the 1950s. Lois outlived the fellow members of her original bridge club but continued to enjoy bridge and euchre until her eyesight began to fail in recent years. Lois was an avid knitter for our family but she also knitted many layettes for the Christ Child Society.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Child Society or the Center for Hospice Care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019