Lois M. Widmar
Sept. 27, 1939 - Oct. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lois M. Widmar was born on September 27, 1939 to Stanley and Violet Bednarek. She passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at Trailpoint Village in Mishawaka, IN.
Lois is survived by her husband, Richard Widmar of South Bend, IN; daughter, Lisa (Shawn) Bland of South Bend; son, Mark (Lauri) Widmar of Aurora, OH; as well as six grandchildren: Joshua (Mandy) Ruth and Jeremy (Tiffany) Ruth, both of Springdale, AZ; Hunter (Kim) Jones of South Bend; Brandon Widmar, Allison Widmar and Christopher Widmar, all of Aurora, OH; and five great-grandchildren.
Lois graduated from Central High School in 1957, and she remained a lifelong resident of South Bend. She married her high school sweetheart on November 26, 1959. Lois loved to entertain and host parties; birthdays and Christmas were always special to her. She also loved to gamble and go to casinos, and she never passed on a shopping spree. Lois loved her family, friends, and her special dog, BoBo, very much.
A Memorial service for Lois will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00-11:00am on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. Lois' ashes will be interred at a later date at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.
Contributions in memory of Lois may be donated to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617.
