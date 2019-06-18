Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Miller Obituary
Lois Miller

July 22, 1929 - June 16, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Lois Arlene Miller, 89, of Elkhart and previously of Cassopolis, passed away at The Center for Hospice in Elkhart on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Lois was born on July 22, 1929, to the late Floyd and Minnie (Krzhals) Crowe in South Bend, Indiana. After graduating high school Lois wed Bud Miller at a ceremony in South Bend on July 30, 1949. Together they had three sons.

Lois loved music, playing the piano, and going to musicals. She also enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri, traveling from coast to coast with her husband, and dancing with him whenever she could. Lois kept her house very neat and tidy but was the most loving and proud grandmother anyone could ever ask for.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Miller; and sister JoAnn Swartz.

Lois is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Bud Miller; sons, Rick (Linda) Miller of Valparaiso and Randy (Kristen) Miller of Goshen; grandchildren, Kristin (Jerod), Ryan, Josh, Adam, Hannah, Madelyn, Alison (Jason), Amanda, Matthew, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Colten, Isabella, Lillian, Kinley, and Jackson; siblings, James (Jeannie) Crowe of Arizona and Robert Crowe of Middlebury; and many extended family members and close friends.

In keeping with Lois' wishes, she has been cremated and her family will be remembering her privately.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.