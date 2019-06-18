Lois Miller



July 22, 1929 - June 16, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Lois Arlene Miller, 89, of Elkhart and previously of Cassopolis, passed away at The Center for Hospice in Elkhart on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Lois was born on July 22, 1929, to the late Floyd and Minnie (Krzhals) Crowe in South Bend, Indiana. After graduating high school Lois wed Bud Miller at a ceremony in South Bend on July 30, 1949. Together they had three sons.



Lois loved music, playing the piano, and going to musicals. She also enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri, traveling from coast to coast with her husband, and dancing with him whenever she could. Lois kept her house very neat and tidy but was the most loving and proud grandmother anyone could ever ask for.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Miller; and sister JoAnn Swartz.



Lois is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Bud Miller; sons, Rick (Linda) Miller of Valparaiso and Randy (Kristen) Miller of Goshen; grandchildren, Kristin (Jerod), Ryan, Josh, Adam, Hannah, Madelyn, Alison (Jason), Amanda, Matthew, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Colten, Isabella, Lillian, Kinley, and Jackson; siblings, James (Jeannie) Crowe of Arizona and Robert Crowe of Middlebury; and many extended family members and close friends.



In keeping with Lois' wishes, she has been cremated and her family will be remembering her privately.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 18, 2019