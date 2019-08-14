|
|
Lois S. Johnson
July 21, 1935 - August 10, 2019
GOSHEN, IN - Lois S. Johnson, 84, of Goshen, IN passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Maples Healthcare in Goshen, IN. She was born on July 21, 1935 in Elkhart, IN to William Bruce & Wilma (Rockstroh) Sellers.
She graduated in 1953 from Elkhart High School, 1956 from Ball State University in Muncie, IN, and then received her Master's Degree in special education from Ball State. She was married on August 21, 1955 at Trinity Methodist Church in Elkhart, IN to Paul E. Johnson who preceded her on June 27, 2018. She retired from Muncie Community Schools after 34½ years and formerly taught at Morrison Mock Elementary School in Muncie. She lived most of her life in the Muncie/Selma area and lived in the North Webster area from 2006-2014 before moving to Goshen.
She was a member of Hazelwood Christian Church in Muncie, Sigma Kappa Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, RSVP Home Economics Club, and the YWCA in Muncie. She did volunteer work and served on the Cerebral Palsy Board for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Kathleen (David) Ziege of Granger; son, Randall (Nita) Johnson of Milford; three grandchildren, Mat (Tamara) Johnson, Craig (Malea) Johnson, and Amy (Austin) Masters; two great-grandchildren, Kayla & Isabelle; and brother, Dean (Sandra) Sellers of White Pigeon, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor John Schrock of the Harbor Light Hospice officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Milford.
Preferred memorials may be given to Motivate Your Minds, 2023 E. Highland Ave., Muncie, IN 47303 or Harbor Light Hospice, 1608 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. To send condolences to the family in memory of Lois Johnson please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019