Lois Steward
Oct. 13, 1950 - Sept. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lois Hugins Steward, 68, of Bonds Avenue, South Bend, IN., passed away September 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Lois was born to George and Nevada Hugins October 13, 1950 in South Bend, IN., who both preceded her in death.
Lois married Victor Steward September 2, 1989 in South Bend, IN. She worked 17 years as a bus driver for South Bend Community School Corporation, and she loved her job. Her passions were crafts, interior decorating, being around her family and bringing people together by organizing cookouts, block parties and other activities. She was an entrepreneur in many ways.
Lois leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Victor Steward; two daughters, Tina Hugins and Jackie (Daryl) Brown; two sons, Nelly Timberlake all of South Bend, IN., and Jessie Bodie of Milwaukee, WI.; nine grandchildren, Sidney Murphy, Stacia Briggs, Stephanie Wright, Martel Williams, Daryonna Brown, Londyn Brown, Jessie Bodie, Jr., Jamaal Bodie and Jibrail Bodie; one great-grandchild, Sa'Nahia Steed; a special sister-in-law, Lisa Steward; special friends, Diann (Stanley) Wilson, along with other relatives and other special friends.
Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019