Lon McFarland
March 20, 1954 - Nov. 26, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lon McFarland, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at home.
Lon was born on March 20, 1954 to Roy and Pauline (Conrad) McFarland. He was preceded in death by his parents.
On March 9, 1974 in Elkhart, he married Vicky Luebke. Surviving are his wife, Vicky; children, Melanie (Jason) Scarabin of New Hall, CA, Valerie (Brad) Martin of Clinton Twp., MI, and Sean McFarland of Niles, MI; four grandchildren, Parker and Ainsley Scarabin, and Liam and Hadley Martin; sister, Leah Serkes of South Bend; and brother, Kevin McFarland of Elkhart, as well as his beloved granddog, Koda.
Lon was a mold designer for Kruis Mold and Engineering.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Funeral service at 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019