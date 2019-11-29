Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Lon McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lon McFarland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lon McFarland Obituary
Lon McFarland

March 20, 1954 - Nov. 26, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lon McFarland, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at home.

Lon was born on March 20, 1954 to Roy and Pauline (Conrad) McFarland. He was preceded in death by his parents.

On March 9, 1974 in Elkhart, he married Vicky Luebke. Surviving are his wife, Vicky; children, Melanie (Jason) Scarabin of New Hall, CA, Valerie (Brad) Martin of Clinton Twp., MI, and Sean McFarland of Niles, MI; four grandchildren, Parker and Ainsley Scarabin, and Liam and Hadley Martin; sister, Leah Serkes of South Bend; and brother, Kevin McFarland of Elkhart, as well as his beloved granddog, Koda.

Lon was a mold designer for Kruis Mold and Engineering.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Funeral service at 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -