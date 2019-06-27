Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gospel Center Missionary Church
930 S. 30th Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Gospel Center Missionary Church
930 S. 30th Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Barbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Barbour


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lonnie Barbour Obituary
Lonnie Barbour

Nov. 8, 1939 - June 25, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lonnie Richard Barbour was born November 8, 1939 to Lonnie Earl Barbour and Lucy Modena Allen in New Market, AL, and went home to be with the Lord, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; three daughters, Deborah (Tim), Michele (Fred), and Vickie (John); one son, Steve (Debbie); two sisters, Linda of IN and Marie of AL; four brothers, Jim (Katie) of MI, Roger (Felicia) of TN, Eddie (Braddie) of AL, and Don (Lori) of TN, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Kenny Barbour. Richard deeply loved his family, and did not know a stranger. He will be forever remembered for his huge heart, quick wit, and easy-going personality. Memorial Service will be held at Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN, on Saturday, June 29, at 2pm, with visitation beginning an hour prior.

Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019
