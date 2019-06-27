Lonnie Barbour



Nov. 8, 1939 - June 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Lonnie Richard Barbour was born November 8, 1939 to Lonnie Earl Barbour and Lucy Modena Allen in New Market, AL, and went home to be with the Lord, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; three daughters, Deborah (Tim), Michele (Fred), and Vickie (John); one son, Steve (Debbie); two sisters, Linda of IN and Marie of AL; four brothers, Jim (Katie) of MI, Roger (Felicia) of TN, Eddie (Braddie) of AL, and Don (Lori) of TN, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Kenny Barbour. Richard deeply loved his family, and did not know a stranger. He will be forever remembered for his huge heart, quick wit, and easy-going personality. Memorial Service will be held at Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN, on Saturday, June 29, at 2pm, with visitation beginning an hour prior.



Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements.