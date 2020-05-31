Loraine R. Marburger
Nov. 21, 1925 - May 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Loraine Rahe Marburger, 94, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully at 3:30 pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in her home with her husband by her side. Loraine was born on November 21, 1925 in Bremen to the late Arthur and Helen (Wells) Heckaman. On July 2, 1949, she married Edgar Devon Marburger. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Devon; two children, Sue of Ft. Wayne and Kent (Nancy) of Deer Park, IL; and one sister, Janet (Melvin) Lemler of Bremen. She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Mardell, Alberta, Arthur “Arkie” and Shirley. She loved gardening, cooking, wildlife and antique car tours. She was a teacher in the Mishawaka School system for many years. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her bright smile and positive attitude. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 1, 2020 in Bremen Cemetery. Mishler Funeral Home, Bremen is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.