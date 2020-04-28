|
Loren D. Slav
Feb. 5, 1950 - April 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Loren David Slav, 70, died Saturday, April 25 at home. He was born on February 5, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Gertrude & Sol Slav. He lived in Chicago for 45 years and South Bend for 25 years.
On June 9, 1974 in Chicago, IL he married Sandie L. Schloss, his loving wife of 46 years, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Jared (Amy Heline) Slav of Osceola and Danielle (John Hoffman) of Lebanon, IN; three grandchildren, Dominic, Hailey, and Carly; and a sister, Amy Slav-Livorsi (Pete Livorsi) of Buffalo Grove, IL.
Loren served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1972-1976 as a Sergeant. He is a graduate of Maine East High School, Park Ridge, IL in 1968. He worked for the Unite States Postal Service as an Electronic Technician and retired in February 2011. He enjoyed reading, puzzles, and was a gun and knife enthusiast. He was also a member of Mensa.
Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the funeral home or the family to help defray expenses. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020