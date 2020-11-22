1/1
Loren Freeman

“Pot” Palmer

Nov. 12, 1930 - Nov. 17, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Loren Freeman “Pot” Palmer, 90, passed away November 17, 2020.

Born in Mishawaka, IN November 12, 1930, he was the son of the late John Harrison “Harry” and Emma Grace (Freeman) Palmer. Loren also was preceded in death by brothers, Darwin, Richard, and Harris Palmer; and sister, Thala Palmer Ellis.

He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1949 and lived in the community all his life. On November 23, 1950, Loren married the love of his life, Marilyn Stout. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Left to cherish his memory are two children, Marsha Turner, who returned from Helena, Montana to care for her family, and Michael Palmer of Mishawaka.

Loren was a loving and devoted husband and father. A hard worker, he owned and operated Kaley Centerless Grinding in South Bend and retired in 1995 after 38 years. He was very active with the local, regional, and national Special Olympics. He will be dearly missed.

His children offer a special thanks to the staff of The New Woodland Manor Nursing Home in Elkhart for their loving and attentive care. No services are being held at this time. The family suggests donations to St. Joseph County Special Olympics or Logan Resources.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
