Loren Gale Fisher
Loren Gale Fisher

April 9, 1950 - April 30, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Loren Gale Fisher is at peace after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Loren was born April 9, 1950, and was the third son of Leo and Jessie (nee Jacks) Fisher. Loren met the love of his life, Nancy, in 1965 where they worked together at Burger Chef. They married in 1971 and were blessed with three children, Jessica in 1972, and the twins, Aaron and Nathan in 1974. He loved all books, especially fantasy and sci-fi, with a particular love of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Loren enjoyed nature - hiking was a favorite pastime, especially at Potato Creek, Warren Dunes, and Turkey Run. You might've caught him fishing or bird watching while there. Loren worked at Southwire for much of his life and was a friend to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan, his parents, and his sister-in-law, Paulette. He leaves behind his loving wife Nancy (nee Kempner); his children, Jessica (Aaron R.) Van Wechel and Aaron L. (Anna) Fisher; and granddaughters, Maia and Quinn. His brothers, Ronnie and Frank as well as sister-in-law, Carol, and all of his nieces and nephews will miss him tremendously. A private graveside service will be held in accordance with COVID-19 requirements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.
