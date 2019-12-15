|
|
Lorene I. Weldy
Oct. 1, 1928 - Dec. 13, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Lorene I. Weldy, 91, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 3:30 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 in Signature Health Care of Bremen. Lorene was born on October 1, 1928, the daughter of the late Fremont and Virginia (Smith) Spohn. On December 31, 1953, she married Charles “Chuck' Weldy. He passed away on October 19, 2012. She is survived by children, Terry Coplen of Bremen, Joe (Jean) Weldy of South Bend, and Dean (Christine) Weldy of Plymouth; 10 grandchildren: Josh, Jeff, Michelle, Cherish, Chuck, Jeremy, Crystal, Angela, Dayne, and Zachary, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Doris Haines. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Sharon Logan, son, Mike Coplen, two sisters, Babe and Sandy; and two brothers, Al and Sid. She retired in the late 70's to become a full time housewife, mother, and grandmother. She loved taking care of her flowers, cooking for her family, and dancing with Chuck. She will be dearly missed by all her family. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019