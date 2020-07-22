1/1
Lorene J. Elias
1937 - 2020
Lorene J. Elias

Sept. 20, 1937 - July 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lorene J. Elias, residing in South Bend, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in her home at the age of 82 years old.

Lorene was born September 20, 1937 in South Bend, the daughter of the late Lawrence & Agnes (Kaman) Billisitz, and was a graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Billisitz.

Lorene is survived by her daughters, Susan (Bruce) Cybulski and Carolyn Biggs (Frank Leddy) all of South Bend; and three grandsons, Colin Cybulski of Chandler, AZ, Ryan Biggs of South Bend, IN, and Christian Biggs of Chicago. IL; as well as her longtime companion, Francis “Toby” Nagy of South Bend, IN.

Lorene was a member of St. Matthew's Cathedral. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, her high school friends card club, and spending time with family. Lorene was also an avid Notre Dame fan and had worked at Notre Dame several times during her life.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, the family requests that visitors wear masks.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered in memory of Lorene Elias to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUL
23
Service
10:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUL
23
Burial
Southlawn Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
