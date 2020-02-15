|
|
Loretha Boone
Buchanon
Sept. 25, 1941 - Feb. 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mrs. Loretha Boone Buchanon of South Bend, Indiana, transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana. Loretha was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived an outstanding life; she was a source of strength, support, and encouragement to so many of the people who knew her. She inspired those in the family to live a life of prayer, peace, forgiveness, and devotion to the Lord.
She was born in Okolona, Mississippi to the late Robert and Irene (Gunn) Boone, with four siblings: Laverne Boone-Morris, who preceded her in death, Robert Boone Jr. of Commerce Township, Michigan, Edna Boone of Houston, Texas, and Ethel (Harry) Lewis of Houston, Texas. Loretha was the proud mother of seven children. Preceding her in death were Rev. Timothy C. Buchanon, Stanley Buchanon, and daughter-in-law, Josephine Buchanon. Left to cherish her memories are Cedric Buchanon (Kelli) of Denver, Colorado, Howard Buchanon, II (Mary) of South Bend, Indiana, Juanda Kearney (Charles) of Jackson, Tennessee, Carl Buchanon (Cathy) of Middlebury, Indiana, and David Buchanon of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also left to hold dear her memories are 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a multitude of friends.
Loretha accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifetime member of Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served faithfully and was involved in various church ministries.
Loretha received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee, a Master of Science Degree from Indiana University, South Bend, and an Administration Certification from Indiana University, Bloomington. Her extensive professional career includes teaching, and school administration in South Bend for 41 years. She started her career as a second grade teacher at Linden Elementary School and later at Kennedy Elementary School in South Bend. She was a principal at Greene and Coquillard Elementary Schools, and Harrison Primary Center. She retired in 2005 as a principal from Harrison Primary Center.
Loretha's Celebration of Life will be held TODAY, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 116 N. Birdsell St., South Bend, IN 46628 with the Reverend H. Gregory Haygood presiding: visitation is from 10-10:45 am; an Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony is 10:45 am; and Funeral services begin at 11:00 am.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. To view full obit and to send condolences visit our webpage at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions to St. Margaret's House, Attention: Kathy Schneider, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46601, in memory of Loretha Boone Buchanon..
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020