Loretta H. Spychalski
1931 - 2020
Loretta H. Spychalski

Sept. 22, 1931 - August 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Loretta H. Spychalski, 88, passed away August 4, 2020 in the Santuary at St. Paul's, where she struggled with dementia for four years.

Loretta was born September 22, 1931 in South Bend to the late John and Sophie (Fiwek) Sniadecki. On November 23, 1950 Loretta married Casimer Spychalski. He preceded her in death along with two brothers, John & Richard Sniadecki. Left to cherish the memory of Loretta are her children, Dave Spychalski of Gretna, NE and Diane (Joe) Olszewski of Granger; five grandchildren, John (Andrea) Spychalski of Omaha, NE, Joe Spychalski of Gretna, NE, Brian Olszewski of Morton Grove, IL, Mark (Lauren) Olszewski of Chicago, IL, and Lisa (Keith) Pronko of Califon, NJ; and four great-grandchildren, Kendall, Jake, Elliott, and Leyna.

Loretta enjoyed monthly canasta club with her dear friends for over 60 years, dancing, singing in the choir at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and watching musicals on TV. Most of all she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, and dinners with Jerry.

Loretta's family wishes to thank all the nurses and doctors at Memory Care for their kindness and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Friends will be received one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. Interment will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
