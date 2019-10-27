|
Loretta L. Johnson
Sept. 11, 1926 - Oct. 25, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Loretta Leona Johnson, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Caring Junction in South Bend.
Loretta was born on September 11, 1926 in Mishawaka to Alfred and Leontina (Paelman) Verstraete. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Duvall; and brothers, Marcel and Maurice Verstraete.
On June 30, 1945 in Mishawaka she married Melvin Johnson who preceded her in death on April 19, 1992.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda (Dennis) Bobson; two grandchildren, Aaron (Amy) Bobson and Heidi (Aaron) Hawkins; four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Carter Bobson, Abigail and Conner Hawkins; a brother-in-law, Harold Johnson; niece, Judi Starr; and nephews, James (Jonette) Duvall, David Verstraete, and Maurice Verstraete.
Loretta attended St. Bavo Grade School and graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1944. She worked for Ball Band from 1943 to 1949, was a Security Loan officer from 1951 to 1956, worked for Mercantines Grocery Store from 1956 to 1961, and for Office Engineers from 1961 to 1974. After retiring from Office Engineers, Loretta helped manage her husband's art gallery, Johnson's Art Gallery. She organized yearly art shows which brought joy to the community. She enjoyed their painting trips in their Airstream with their dog, Andy. She was a member of St. Bavo Catholic Church for many years where she sang for weddings.
Loretta was a quiet person, with a gentle soul. She never spoke ill of anyone and encouraged her family and loved them very much. She loved music, played the accordion, and had a beautiful voice.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 28 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 10:00 am in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019