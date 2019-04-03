Loretta Lee Cecrle



Nov. 10, 1936 - March 26, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Loretta Lee (Babcock) Cecrle, 82, of Granger, Indiana passed away at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Mishawaka on Nov. 10, 1936 to Irvin and Dorothy (Shaw) Babcock, she married Richard L. Cecrle in July of 1953, when she was just 16 years old, and had 6 children in 9 years. In 1975 she went to work at Memorial Hospital where she worked for 25 years until retiring to take care of Richard, who preceded her in death in 2006. She was preceded in death by 3 of her sons, Thomas R. Cecrle in 1986, Richard D. Cecrle (Rick) in 2004, and Dennis I. Cecrle in 2016. She was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Bonnie Lynn Cecrle in 1982. Loretta is survived by her children, Steven A. Cecrle (SouthBend), Diane (Mark) Zobrosky (North Carolina), and Julie (Chuck) Wotring (Granger), 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and her only sister, Carole (James) Foos (Granger). Loretta was a committed Christian and looked forward to being in the presence of the Lord. She loved to journal, paint, and write poetry.



A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 pm on Friday, April 12 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:00pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held the following day, April 13 at 400pm at Northpoint Vineyard Church, 14718 SR 23, Granger, IN 46530 (formerly known as the Harris Prairie Church of Christ).



Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Northway Church of Christ where Loretta was a member. To share a remembrance of Loretta or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary