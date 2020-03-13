Home

Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony de Padua
2310 E. Jefferson Blvd.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Loretta M. Briedis


1923 - 2020
Loretta M. Briedis Obituary
Loretta M. Briedis

Jan. 9, 1923 - March 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Loretta M. Briedis, 97, residing in South Bend passed away at home while under Hospice care Monday, March 9, 6:30 pm with her daughter by her side. Loretta was born Jan. 9, 1923 in Pittston, PA to the late Casimir Pupalaigis & Magdalena Visgirda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Briedis on April 22, 1984 & sisters, Leona Eddy & Helen Pope of Vermont.

She retired from the former Newman's Women's Apparel Store. She was a former member of the choir at St Anthony de Padua, K of C women's group, took classes at Forever Learning, was proficient at playing the organ, & participated at St. Anthony Craft Bazaar.

She graduated from Pittston High School in PA, worked in the ammunition factory during WWII, & was a former telephone operator before moving to South Bend.

Loretta is survived by her daughter, Roberta “Bobbie” Briedis of South Bend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 16 at St. Anthony de Padua, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend at 11am with Father Robert Garrow officiating. Committal services will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola IN. Viewing will be Sunday, 3pm-5pm at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend with a parish Rosary at 3pm.

Memorial contributions in Loretta's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617. Also a special thank you to Lalita, my mother's homecare aide who always was there for mom, & Heartland Hospice who did a great job to make mom comfortable!
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020
