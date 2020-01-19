Home

Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Loretta "Lori" Maike


1939 - 2020
Loretta "Lori" Maike Obituary
Loretta “Lori” Maike

Dec. 2, 1939 - Jan. 14, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Loretta “Lori” T. Maike passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with her daughters and her dog Nick by her side. Lori was born December 2, 1939 in South Bend to Orville and Nona (VanDusen) Wilcox. She grew up in New Carlisle and over the years lived in South Bend, Granger, Niles, and Osceola.

In 1960 Lori married William Tracey who preceded her in death in 1980. They had two children, Lenore Tracey and Kimberly (John) Carnine, and two grandchildren, Satchel and Hayden Carnine, all of whom survive.

In 1984 Lori married Charles Maike who preceded her in death in 2014. Charles' children are Jack Maike, Lisa (Thom) Adreae, Mark Maike, and Amy (Bruce) Pontius; and seven grandchildren, Charles and Nathan Maike, Evan and Chase Andreae, Skyler Kruszewski, Lauren and Kelby Pontius, as well as several great-grandchildren all of whom survive.

Lori was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Lori enjoyed entertaining, playing cards, laughing with friends, and spending time with family.

In keeping with her wishes, a private burial has taken place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana.

Memorial gifts are suggested to South Side General Baptist Church, Mishawaka, Indiana.

Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

An online guestbook is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
