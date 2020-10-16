Loretta R. DeWitte
Dec. 17, 1924 - Oct. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Loretta R. DeWitte passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross, South Bend.
Loretta was born on December 17, 1924 in Mishawaka, to the late Peter C. Dooms and Theresa B. Szmankowski. On June 1, 1946 Loretta married Emiel DeWitte; he preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by three children, Theresa A. Matthys in 2020, Christine in 1949, and Matthew in 1951; and brothers, Bernard and Gerald Dooms.
Left to cherish the memory of Loretta are her children, Mark (Louise) DeWitte of South Bend, Mary (William) Land of Kissimmee, FL, and Michelle DeWitte of South Bend; son-in-law, Randy Matthys; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Andrea, Douglas, Lauren, Erik, Matthew, Brian, and Kevin; seven great-granddaughters, Margaret, Heleana, Lily, Charlie, Grace, Marian, and Mia; and six great-grandsons, Nicholas, Liam, Jack, Noah, Elijah, and Henry.
Loretta graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1943. She worked for the City Clerk's Office and ITT Building Services. She cherished family gatherings, especially time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loretta enjoyed bingo, bridge, crocheting, playing games, such as Euchre and “99” and baking apple pie, sugar cookies, and caramel corn. She treated people with kindness, warmth, and gifts of her homemade creations. She enjoyed summer vacations at Gravel Lake and her time spent in Florida. Loretta was a Cubs and IU basketball fan. She was a member of the Ladies Rosary & Alter Society at Holy Family Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with a two-hour visitation prior to the Mass in the Msgr. Galic Room. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
