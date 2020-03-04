|
|
Loretta Virginia
Cochran
Feb. 17, 1924 - Feb. 29, 2020
NILES, MI - Loretta V. “Ginny” Cochran, age 96 years, wife, mother, grandmother, reader, and golfer died at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with family gathered around her bedside at Wellbrooke of South Bend, Indiana, of natural causes.
She was born on February 17, 1924 in Baroda, Michigan to Sherman and Helen (Unruh) Davis. She was graduated from Niles High School, and has lived in Niles most of her life except for nineteen years in Brooksville, Florida.
Ginny was a member of Saint John's United Church of Christ in Niles, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Niles Lodge #1322. She was an avid golfer, usually at Niles Plym Golf Course and The Heather Golf Club in Brooksville, and had scored two regulation holes-in-one. She enjoyed reading, especially novels by John Grisham, and completing crossword puzzles (she actually wore-out a crossword puzzle dictionary!).
On June 2, 1945 in Niles she married Clay Cochran, a decorated Veteran of World War II. They celebrated the remarkable fifty-sixth anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on February 6, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lorraine Shafer, Edgar Davis, and Dixie Jane Davis.
Surviving family includes her children, Corine (& Joseph) Leech of Cincinnati, Ohio and Michael (& Margaret) Cochran of Niles; grandchildren, Victoria Hughes, Paul (& Stephanie) Cochran, Mathew (& Nina) Quick, and Christine (& Mark) Heimbuch; great-grandchildren, Claire Hughes, Andrew Heimbuch, and Ryan Heimbuch; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Loretta Cochran will gather privately to honor her life and share some memories at the graveside in Mission Hills. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020