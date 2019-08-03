|
|
Lori J. Bowers
July 26, 1954 - July 31, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Lori J. Bowers, 65, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born July 26, 1954 in Elkhart to Joseph A. & Gloria T. (Miceli) Tarnecy, Sr.
On October 4, 1986 in Elkhart she married Ron W. Bowers. He survives along with her brother, Joe Tarnecy of Elkhart; 2 stepsisters, Tonya (John) Harwood and Tammy (Greg) Wyland both of Elkhart; and a half-brother, Mike Tarnecy of Elkhart. Also surviving is her stepmother, Carol Tarnecy of Elkhart, 4 nieces, 4 nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph A. Tarnecy, Sr. and her mother, Gloria T. Nickolson.
Lori graduated in 1973 from Elkhart Central High School. She was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, loved spending time with her family, and she considered everyone at Lochmandy Motors in Goshen and Elkhart her extended family. Lori worked at Lochmandy Motors in Goshen and Elkhart for over 17 years in the office.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Additional visitation will be on Monday from 10-11 a.m. in the Vincent Hall at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Fr. Matthew Coonan will preside and burial will follow at Rice Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pet Refuge in Mishawaka or to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019