Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori J. Plank


1962 - 2019
Lori J. Plank Obituary
Lori J. Plank

March 22, 1962 - Oct. 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lori J. Plank, 57, of South Bend, IN passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1962 in LaPorte, IN to Don and Marie (Green) Tarnow. On April 4, 1998 in South Bend, IN, she was united in marriage to Jeffrey B. Plank, who survives.

Lori is also survived by her son, Dean Kizer of South Bend, IN; father, Don Tarnow of South Bend, IN; two sisters, Cheryl (Floyd) Poor of South Bend, IN and Karen Tarnow of South Bend, IN; brother, Dale (Tammy) Tarnow of Evansville, IN, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Tarnow and daughter, Lyn Kizer.

Lori was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Riley High School. She worked as a teller for Teacher's Credit Union and as a school aide at Hay Elementary School retiring in 2012. Lori was an avid NASCAR and Chicago Cubs fan.

There will be no services or visitation. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.

Contributions in memory of Lori may be offered to The Center For Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
