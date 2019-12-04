Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lori Jean Cox


1962 - 2019
Lori Jean Cox Obituary
Lori Jean Cox

May 28, 1962 - Dec. 2, 2019

CULVER, IN - Lori J. Cox, 57 years old, passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Health System in Plymouth. Lori was born on May 28, 1962 in South Bend to the late Sylvester and Clara (Barber) Keefe. She has resided in Culver for the past 11 years. Lori formerly worked at the University of Notre Dame.

Lori is survived by her fiance, Thomas I. Magee of Culver; son, David Troxel; daughters, Sara Cox and Ashley Cox; four grandchildren, Levi Cox, Remi Morris, Zayden Troxel, and Jason Troxel; four sisters, Elizabeth Keefe, Vicky Shephard, Lisa Lundquist, and Jane Switalski; and two brothers, Michael Keefe and Mike Thomas. She is also survived by her stepfather, John Bolby. Along with her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Troxel; and her brother, Jim Keefe.

Lori enjoyed her Jeep, and the mountains in California. She traveled extensively. Lori loved her family, especially her grandchildren and raising her grandson Levi for three years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. A private burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lori J. Cox may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center Street, Plymouth, IN 46563. Online condolences may be offered to Lori's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
