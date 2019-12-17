Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori M. Dodd


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori M. Dodd Obituary
Lori M. Dodd

Aug. 18, 1965 - Dec. 13, 2019

BRANCHBURG, NJ - Lori Michelle Dodd, 54, of Branchburg, NJ, formerly of South Bend, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana. Lori and her family have also lived in Indianapolis and Texas before moving to New Jersey in 2004.

Lori graduated from South Bend Washington High School class of 1983.

Lori enjoyed her chosen profession as a self-employed dog trainer, particularly her work with police dogs. She was very active in all types of animal rescue, and had a special passion for animals of all kinds.

Lori loved art and music, singing, playing cello, theater, watching her husband play golf and playing herself, and especially making people laugh. Above all she loved spending time with her husband and their dogs.

She is preceded in death by her beloved father, James F. Russell, and her loving father-in-law, Thomas E. Dodd.

Surviving are her loving husband of 28 years, Thomas; her mother, Sharon Lung Russell of North Liberty, IN; her brother, James and his wife Raquel Russell of North Liberty, IN; two cherished nieces, Amanda Schramm of Napa, California and Sara Russell of North Liberty, IN; her cherished nephew, Sean Russell of North Liberty, IN; her loving mother-in-law, Loraine Szyja Dodd of South Bend, IN; her loving sister-in-law, Anne Gordon and her husband George of Napa, California; and her two adored dogs, Wiley and Peyton.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Southside Street Dogs, https://www.facebook.com/SouthSideStreetDogs/app/208195102528120/
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -