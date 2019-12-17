|
|
Lori M. Dodd
Aug. 18, 1965 - Dec. 13, 2019
BRANCHBURG, NJ - Lori Michelle Dodd, 54, of Branchburg, NJ, formerly of South Bend, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana. Lori and her family have also lived in Indianapolis and Texas before moving to New Jersey in 2004.
Lori graduated from South Bend Washington High School class of 1983.
Lori enjoyed her chosen profession as a self-employed dog trainer, particularly her work with police dogs. She was very active in all types of animal rescue, and had a special passion for animals of all kinds.
Lori loved art and music, singing, playing cello, theater, watching her husband play golf and playing herself, and especially making people laugh. Above all she loved spending time with her husband and their dogs.
She is preceded in death by her beloved father, James F. Russell, and her loving father-in-law, Thomas E. Dodd.
Surviving are her loving husband of 28 years, Thomas; her mother, Sharon Lung Russell of North Liberty, IN; her brother, James and his wife Raquel Russell of North Liberty, IN; two cherished nieces, Amanda Schramm of Napa, California and Sara Russell of North Liberty, IN; her cherished nephew, Sean Russell of North Liberty, IN; her loving mother-in-law, Loraine Szyja Dodd of South Bend, IN; her loving sister-in-law, Anne Gordon and her husband George of Napa, California; and her two adored dogs, Wiley and Peyton.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Southside Street Dogs, https://www.facebook.com/SouthSideStreetDogs/app/208195102528120/
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019