St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
March 24, 1964 - Feb. 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lori Jean Rozycki, 54, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family, after bravely battling breast cancer since the fall of 2015. Lori was born March 24, 1964 in Dover, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Nadine (Trustdorf) Kutcher. On October 23, 1991 Lori married John Rozycki on a beach in Jamaica; he survives along with their children, Jocelyn E. Rozycki and J. Matthew Rozycki. Lori worked at Honeywell, in the Aerospace Division, where she was employed for over 30 years. She enjoyed hosting parties and doing all of the cooking. There wasn't a craft that she wouldn't tackle and her fall weekends were often spent watching college football (Go Buckeyes!). Lori was known for her strong work ethic and independence; however, her family was the most important part of her life. Visitation for Lori will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019
