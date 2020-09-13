Rev. Lorin L. Clemenz
Rev. Lorin L. Clemenz of Indianapolis passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Lorin was born July 11, 1941 in Hammond, IN to George and Margaret (Garrard) Clemenz. After graduating from Dyer High School, Lorin attended Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis) where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy. A week after graduating he married his college sweetheart, Kathie (Kirkpatrick) Clemenz. The next three years he attended Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, IL, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree. He served United Methodist churches in Indiana for over 40 years. Lorin is survived by his wife, Kathie; three sons, Kurt (Mary) of Fishers, IN, Brent (Suzanne) of Lafayette, IN, and Sean (Kristin) of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren, Christina (Charles) Allen, Matt (Julia), Emma, Quinn, Kate, Lucas, Aidan, and Hannah; four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Kaelyn, Andrew, and Bryson; a special niece, Hailey; and two sisters, Marilyn Imboden of Hebron, IN and Carol Van Dyke of Asheville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nada Padgett and Gloria Hort; and a brother, Fred Clemenz.
Lorin was a people person who loved his parishioners. He drew individuals to him through his loving personality and his delightful sense of humor. Lorin served as the pastor of Brushwood Evangelical United Brethren (Rensselaer, IN), Centennial Evangelical United Brethren (Gary, IN), St. Paul's United Methodist (Muncie, IN), Hebron United Methodist (Hebron, IN), Merrillville United Methodist (Merrillville, IN), Lowell United Methodist (Lowell, IN), and Mishawaka First United Methodist (Mishawaka, IN) before retiring in 2005. A die-hard Cubs fan, he realized his dream of a lifetime when his beloved Cubbies won the 2016 World Series.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 17 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, at 10:30 am EDT. Social distancing will be observed during the service. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream option will be available at www.stlukesumc.com
(click on “watch live,” and then choose “special events”).
Memorials may be sent to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260.