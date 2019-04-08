Lorraine Cybulski



April 25, 1934 - April 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lorraine Doris Cybulski, 84, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Lorraine was born April 25, 1934 in South Bend, to the late Anthony and Veronica (Dolniak) Skibinski. On October 15, 1955 Lorraine married Daniel Cybulski; he preceded her in death on July 8, 2010. Left to cherish Lorraine's memory are her children, Sharon (Thomas) Yant and Dennis (Carla) Cybulski; grandchildren, Angela (Ben) Chezem & Andrew (Tonya) Schank, Jacob & Noah Yant, Nicole (Dylan) Hayek, Katie, Ellie, & Cody Cybulski; and great-grandchildren, Anka Schank, Jace and Hunter Hayek. Lorraine retired in 2018 from the International Baker Services after 30+ years. She was a member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Lorraine was a true animal lover and enjoyed the company of many dogs over the years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and baking. She was known for making Christmas cookies and sharing them with others. Lorraine loved her family and was honored to host all of the holiday parties at her home. Visitation for Lorraine will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home Chapel with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow St. Joseph Cemetery. A special ‘Thank You' to the staff at The Sanctuary at Holy Cross and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary