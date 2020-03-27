|
|
Lorraine F.
Dobrzykowski
March 21, 1929 - Feb. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lorraine F. Dobrzykowski, age 91, born in Michigan City lived the majority of her life in South Bend. She spent the last eight years of her life in Saratoga, CA with her daughter Janice, who cared for her until her death. Her parents were Vincent and Mary Ann (Bubu) Koziatek. She was the third of four children, preceded in death by sister, Delores (Joseph) Siwek, brother-in-law, Joseph Iwaszewski, brother, Vincent Koziatek Jr., first wife, Adeline, and his second wife, Barbara Spears, and survived by sister, Adeline Iwaszewski. She married Edward Dobrzykowski on June 4, 1949; he was the son of Bert and Cecilia Dobrzykowski. She was preceded in death by husband, Ed; son, Gregory; and son-in-law, John Zdankus. Surviving are children, Cynthia (Cindy) Kujawski (Paul) of South Bend, IN and Edward Dobrzykowski Jr. (Susan Smith) of Florence, KY, Janice Zdankus of Saratoga, CA, Lori Rogalski (Bernie) of Lisle, IL, and Elizabeth Grainger (Brooks) of South Bend, IN; daughter-in-law, Teri Peterson-Dobrzykowski of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Tony, Rachael, Zach, Paige, Cameron, Mia, Katie, and John; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Harper, Andrew, Asher, Henley, and Nolan. She graduated from SB Catholic. She worked first for a trucking company, next at her father's Grocery store (Vince's Super Saver), next at Sears, and lastly at Fannie Mae candies. After her official working career she babysat her grandchildren and also volunteered at Coquillard school. She grew up on the west side of SB near Harrison School. She drove her children to many activities and she used her sewing skills making her famous Halloween pumpkin outfits and “jimjam”. She loved her grandkids, was an outgoing person who made friends everywhere she went, and was an avid patron of Bonnie Doon. Lorraine and Ed's greatest accomplishment was having all six children graduate from college, plus some with post-graduate degrees. There will be no formal service; however there will be a family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the National MS Society, , or .
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020