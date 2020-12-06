1/1
Lorraine J. Elias
Lorraine J. Elias

May 3, 1927 - Dec. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Lorraine J. Elias, 93, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 3:25 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, in Healthwin Specialized Care Facility. Lorraine was born on May 3, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph and Lottie (Stankiewicz) Chlebek, and was a lifelong resident. She had been employed as a seamstress with White Industries. On May 24, 1952 she married Emery L. Elias, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her sister and her husband, Henrietta (John) Elias. Lorraine is survived by two sons, Ronald (Lisa) Elias of Bridgman, Michigan and Brian (Sylvia) Elias of Edwardsburg, Michigan; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Steve) Wright, Emily Elias, and Aaron (Jenny) Elias; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Paxton Wright; one sister, Mary Kay (Rick) Barbee of Traverse City, Michigan; and two brothers, Richard Chlebek of Niles, Michigan and Donald Chlebek of South Bend, Indiana. Lorraine was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church, where she was involved with Altar and Rosary Society for many years. A visitation will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A Catholic Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's honor to Heart to Heart Hospice. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
