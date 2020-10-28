Lorraine J. Hecklinski
April 22, 1924 - Oct. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Lorraine Jane Hecklinski, 96, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born on April 22, 1924 to the late Aloysius Lewinski and Lillian (Wegner) Lewinski. On June 22, 1946 she married the late Dr. Joseph E. Hecklinski at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Lorraine is survived by sons, Michael J. (Nancy) Hecklinski of Fort Myers, FL, Donald J. (Donna) Hecklinski of Hoover, AL, and Ronald J. (Monica) Hecklinski of South Bend, IN; and a daughter, Mary Ellen (Scott) Mantooth of Cleveland, TN. Lorraine was preceded in death by a daughter, Claudia Ann Hecklinski and a son, Bruce “Boodie” (Sue) Hecklinski. Lorraine was also preceded in death by one grandson, Ricky J. McClure, and one great-grandson, Austin Scott Dabbs.
Lorraine also leaves behind 17 grandchildren: Randy (Amy) Hecklinski, Jeff (Tiffany) Hecklinski, Amy Browne, Alison Dabbs, Al (Casey) Hecklinski, Ann (Alan) Reach, Stephanie (Brad) Marsh, Jack Hecklinski, Aaron Hecklinski, Sarah (Joe) Moore, Jessie Hecklinski, Joey Hecklinski, Katie Hecklinski, Abigayle Armistead, Meghan McClure, and Madisson Mantooth. She was so loved by her 23 great-grandchildren: Jaclyn, Jeremy, Cooper, Riley, Mike, JR, Amelia, Lily, Josie, Logan, Katherine, Conner, Campbell, Carolyne, Finn, Boone, Wrigley, Harper, Charlee, Henry, Charlie, and Ryder. Lorraine loved nothing more than the time spent with her family.
Lorraine was a life-long parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Retiree Association. She graduated from South Bend Catholic High School and shortly thereafter married the love of her life. As a stay-at-home mom, she dedicated her life to raising her six children and giving special love and care to her angel, Claudia. Lorraine and Junior, as she called Joe, enjoyed traveling many weekends to watch sporting events for their children and later their grandchildren. The kitchen was the heart of her home where she was always preparing a special meal for the family. One of the many joys in Lorraine's life was holidays spent with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday, when she loved decorating, shopping, cooking, and wrapping the many gifts that took several days, then placing them around the tree. With all the packages piled high to the ceiling, she so enjoyed watching everyone's joy and happiness as they opened their gifts.
Once the children were grown, she enjoyed working side-by-side with the love of her life, her husband, Dr. Joe, and traveling to visit their children and grandkids. Later in life she took on the role of loving caregiver for her mother, Lillian, her husband, Joe, and daughter, Claudia, until their passing. Her legacy of love is embodied in the lives of her children and grandchildren who will cherish her memory for the rest of their lives.
A private family service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on a date to be determined.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Tanglewood Trace and Golden Living Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in South Bend or the Greater Indiana Alzheimer's Association
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
