Lorraine M. Szymczak Caligiuri
1926 - 2020
Lorraine M. Szymczak Caligiuri

Aug. 21, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Lorraine M. Szymczak Caligiuri left this world on September 6, 2020, to be reunited with the loves of her life, Walt and Tony.

She was born August 21, 1926 and just celebrated her 94th birthday. She was predeceased by her husbands, Walter Szymczak and Fortunato “Tony” Caligiuri.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Kenneth Szymczak and wife Shirley, her daughter, Trish Stratton, and stepchildren Kenneth Caligiuri and wife Liz, Theresa Lolmaugh and husband Chris, and Julie Caligiuri. Also surviving are grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine will always be remembered for her “city chicken” and lemon pies. She was a member of St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Church

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service at St Joseph Cemetery, Mausoleum. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Church
