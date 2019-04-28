Lorraine Pace



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lorraine Alice Pace, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was born April 5, 1928 in South Bend, to the late Sylvester and Marie Bartkowiak. On February 4, 1950 Lorraine married Martin "Marty" Pace in St. Casimir Catholic Church; he preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Janet Thilman and Patricia Cain. Left to cherish Lorraine's memory are her son, David (Janet) Pace; daughter, Donna Osborn; grandchildren, Rachel (Bob) Essex, Heather Pace, Laura (Michael ) Miller, Tonya (Jeff) Proud, Justin (Nicole) Pace, Ashley (Joshua) Semak, and Jenna (Rafael Ruiz) Pace, 13.5 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. At one time Lorraine worked as a telephone operator, but was proud to retire from Cloud Brothers. Lorraine was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance of America for over 50 years and a long time parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She took pride in caring for her family, home, and yard. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and would look forward to game night with her family, playing cards, Yahtzee, and other games. Lorraine was also an animal lover and most recently had 2 dogs, "Tiny" and "Queenie." She loved the outdoors and especially fishing with her husband in Canada yearly. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church from 10:00am until time of Mass at 11:00am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Lorraine's name to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637.