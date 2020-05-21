Lorraine Plefka
Lorraine Plefka

Jan. 14, 1922 - May 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Funeral Mass is 12pm Sat., May 23, 2020, St. Theresa Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend; visitation one hour prior. Burial follows at Saint Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2020.
