|
|
Lorraine S. Lawecki
April 27, 1931 - Sept. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lorraine S. Lawecki, 88, passed away on September 26, 2019, while residing in the Memory Care Unit at St. Paul's in South Bend.
She was born in South Bend, Indiana on April 27, 1931 to Andrew and Lucille (Cicholski) Sielski, both of whom preceded her in death. Lorraine was also preceded in death by her son Michael. She was a lifelong resident of South Bend.
A 1949 graduate of Washington High School, Lorraine was married to John E. Lawecki on June 24, 1950. John and Lorraine were married for twenty-eight years.
She is survived by son, Dan (Linda) of South Bend, and a daughter, Jan (Mike) Bristow of Bluffton, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jen Gregory of South Bend, Dan (Kayla) Lawecki of Granger, Ashley (Ian) DeLater of South Bend, Ross (Beverly) Bristow of Noblesville, IN, Austin (Caitlin) Bristow of Huntersville, NC, Andy Lawecki of South Bend, Holly (Adam) Shepp of West Bloomfield, MI, and Stephanie (Nick) Meyer of Indianapolis. Other survivors include nine great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was the office secretary at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in South Bend, where she was an active member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She later retired from Derby, Inc., where her fellow employees enjoyed a monthly luncheon organized and prepared by her.
Her favorite role was that of a homemaker, where she especially enjoyed preparing meals and desserts for family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church with a two-hour visitation prior to the Mass in the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Paul's Memory Care Unit for the excellent care afforded Mom during her stay there. Our thanks to the care and support provided by the nurses and staff at Center for Hospice Care (CHC).
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. Condolences for the family may be at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019