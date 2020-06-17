Lottie B. Brownlee
1935 - 2020
Lottie B. Brownlee

Oct. 5, 1935 - June 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lottie B. Brownlee beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend of so many, departed this life on June 7, 2020 at the age of 84. Lottie was born on October 5, 1935 in Tyronza, Arkansas to the union of Jake and Clide “Patsy” (Tyler) Thomas.

Lottie accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Cherry Beam Missionary Baptist Church in Tyronza, AR. She attended Tyronza Consolidated and later Marked Tree public schools.

Lottie met Jesse Brownlee Sr. in 1952 and married soon after. Two children were born of that union. They lived in Marked Tree, Arkansas for a few years. They moved to South Bend, Indiana in 1964. Lottie later joined the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. Larry Davidson.

Lottie was an avid sports fan and could argue the stats of the Notre Dame players as well as any sports caster. She loved sports and she loved gardening, an activity she shared with her son, Jesse Jr.

Lottie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Linda K. Brownlee of South Bend, IN, stepdaughter, Sharon Brownlee of Atlanta, GA, stepson, Archie Brownlee of Bay, AR; grandchildren, Shawntay Seward of St. Petersburg, FL, Ronisha Seward, Yuneka Brownlee, and LaTosha of Indianapolis, IN, Chynelle Brownlee and Devon Brownlee of Atlanta, GA, Tonya Brownlee, Jesse (Erica) Brownlee III, Roscoe Finch, and Ronnie Seward Jr. of South Bend, IN, 20 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Thomas of Gary, IN and Billy (Beverly) Thomas of Little Rock, AR, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lottie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jesse Brownlee Sr., her son, Jesse Brownlee Jr., stepdaughter, Rita Chynelle Brownlee; two sisters, Clara Hyde and Lessie Morris; and five brothers, Don Thomas, Calvin Thomas, James Thomas, Jake Thomas, and Clarence Thomas.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
