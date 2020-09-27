1/1
Lottie Bell
1922 - 2020
Lottie Bell

Aug. 8, 1922 - Sept. 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lottie Louise Bell, 98, of South Bend, IN passed away September 20, 2020, surrounded by her family's love.

Funeral services for Lottie will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Mother of Theodore (Andy) Bell of Ohio, Richard Bell of Texas, Sharon (Wayne) Ditto of Virginia, Rosetta (Bern) Enochs of Indiana, Kathy (Tom) Doty of Indiana, and Betty Bell


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
