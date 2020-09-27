Lottie Bell



Aug. 8, 1922 - Sept. 25, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lottie Louise Bell, 98, of South Bend, IN passed away September 20, 2020, surrounded by her family's love.



Funeral services for Lottie will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Mother of Theodore (Andy) Bell of Ohio, Richard Bell of Texas, Sharon (Wayne) Ditto of Virginia, Rosetta (Bern) Enochs of Indiana, Kathy (Tom) Doty of Indiana, and Betty Bell





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store