Lou Anna Britt
Sept. 16, 1930 - Dec. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lou Anna Britt, age 89, of the South Bend area passed away on December 22, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1930 to Oliver and Louise Mikesell. Lou Anna was an elementary school teacher for Penn Harris Madison Schools for many years before retirement. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Lou Anna or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019