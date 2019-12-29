Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Lou Anna Britt


1930 - 2019
Lou Anna Britt Obituary
Lou Anna Britt

Sept. 16, 1930 - Dec. 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lou Anna Britt, age 89, of the South Bend area passed away on December 22, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1930 to Oliver and Louise Mikesell. Lou Anna was an elementary school teacher for Penn Harris Madison Schools for many years before retirement. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Lou Anna or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
