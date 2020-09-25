Louie Rhoades
Oct. 1, 1943 - Sept. 21, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Louie “Lou” Rhoades, 76, passed away in his home on September 21, 2020. Lou was born on October 1, 1943, to Beulah (Finley) and Louie Rhoades, Sr. at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois. In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Rochester, IL), Clifford (Bloomington, IL), and Eugene (Peoria, IL). He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn (Nowak), his sister, Gerdena (Donald) Parker (Peoria, IL); and his sons, Brian Rhoades of Granger, IN and David (Amanda) Rhoades of South Bend, IN. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Lilyana and Scarlett, who “Papa Lou” always referred to as “My girls.”
Lou attended East Peoria High School in Peoria, IL. Following high school he enlisted in the Marine Reserves and moved to South Bend in 1967. A few years later he opened City Auto Parts in South Bend on Lincolnway West and married his wife Marilyn on February 17, 1973. In 1982, Lou and Marilyn added a second store and opened Napa Auto Parts in Mishawaka on Edison Rd. Lou sold his business in 1997 and went on to work in sales for several larger automotive corporations.
Lou was an avid golfer spending most of his free time during the summer on the courses at Knollwood Country Club. Lou was awarded “Player of the Year” at Knollwood in 1991. When he wasn't on the golf course, he would spend his free time with his friends playing euchre. Lou loved to socialize and could easily strike up a conversation with just about anyone. In 2000, Lou and Marilyn built their current home. Lou always took it upon himself to get to know his neighbors. Lou loved his neighborhood community, especially during neighborhood gatherings. In 2012, Lou went from being “Dad” to “Papa” when his first granddaughter, Lilyana, was born and again in 2014, when Scarlett was born. His favorite topic of conversation was always his granddaughters. He was also a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Bend, where he attended weekly Sunday services.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. in South Bend, presided by Pastor Brad Davick of Christ the King Lutheran Church. A time of visitation will begin two hours before the service. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services will adhere to CDC guidelines. Although hugs and handshakes would generally be welcomed at this time, the family respectfully asks you to refrain. Please be prepared to wear a mask appropriately covering your nose and mouth along with practicing social distancing during the entirety of the service.
Lou was always an avid dog lover, so in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to All 4 Animals Rescue, 2300 W. 6th St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
