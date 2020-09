It’s with great sadness that I read this today. Lou was a friend for over 40 years we golfed, played cards and shared stories over a toddy or two on many occasions. When my daughters car radio blew a fuse she would drive to City Auto and Lou would come out and replace it and say you dad owes me drink.

Marilyn and Family our thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow. We will always remember our friend and his laughter and spirit.

Michael, Barbara and Kristen Keener

Friend