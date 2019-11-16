Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Pinkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis C. Pinkowski Sr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis C. Pinkowski Sr. Obituary
Louis C. Pinkowski, Sr.

Sept. 7, 1953 - Nov. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Louis C. Pinkowski, Sr., 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 12 in his home with his loving family by his side.

Louis was born on September 7, 1953, in South Bend to the late Carrie (Armentrout) and Walter Pinkowski.

In 1972, in South Bend, he was united in marriage to Barbara King. Barbara survives along with their children, Patricia Pinkowski, Louis, Jr., John Pinkowski, and Carolyn Young, all of South Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Larry, and sister Bertha (Louis) VanDusen.

Louis was a loving husband and father, who was adored by his twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

His love for playing the guitar was only surpassed by his passion for country music and classic western.

Louis was a proud Marine Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 284 and Lydick Conversation Club. He retired from Bendix Corp in South Bend.

You Gave Us Love

You left this world so

quickly,

We still wonder why.

For the saddest part

of all,

You never said

good-bye.

You left us so many

memories,

To us you were so

dear,

No matter when we

needed you,

We always found you

near.

You gave us all you

had to give,

Gifts both big and

small.

But most of all you

gave us love,

The greatest gift of

all.

As per his wishes, cremation has taken place with no service at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services handled arrangements and extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Pinkowski family.

Condolences may be expressed online: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -