|
|
Louis C. Pinkowski, Sr.
Sept. 7, 1953 - Nov. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Louis C. Pinkowski, Sr., 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 12 in his home with his loving family by his side.
Louis was born on September 7, 1953, in South Bend to the late Carrie (Armentrout) and Walter Pinkowski.
In 1972, in South Bend, he was united in marriage to Barbara King. Barbara survives along with their children, Patricia Pinkowski, Louis, Jr., John Pinkowski, and Carolyn Young, all of South Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Larry, and sister Bertha (Louis) VanDusen.
Louis was a loving husband and father, who was adored by his twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
His love for playing the guitar was only surpassed by his passion for country music and classic western.
Louis was a proud Marine Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 284 and Lydick Conversation Club. He retired from Bendix Corp in South Bend.
You Gave Us Love
You left this world so
quickly,
We still wonder why.
For the saddest part
of all,
You never said
good-bye.
You left us so many
memories,
To us you were so
dear,
No matter when we
needed you,
We always found you
near.
You gave us all you
had to give,
Gifts both big and
small.
But most of all you
gave us love,
The greatest gift of
all.
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place with no service at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services handled arrangements and extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Pinkowski family.
Condolences may be expressed online: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019