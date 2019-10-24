|
|
Louis D. Egenlauf
Jan. 22, 1934 - Oct. 22, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Louis Daniel Egenlauf, 85, of Bremen, passed away at 10:42 am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on January 22, 1934, in Coraopolis, PA to James Michael and Eveline (Dunlap) Egenlauf. He was preceded in death by his parents and 15 siblings. Lou moved to Chicago in 1959, where he met his devoted wife of 59 years, Christine (Szczypiorski). They were united in marriage on October 1, 1960 in Chicago. He is the beloved father of Daniel (Linda), Jeffery, Joseph (Dawn), and Mark Egenlauf and adopted son, Jose (Sharon) Navarro, grandfather of 17, and great-grandfather of 9. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive, along with two sisters-in-law, Renee James and Carol Egenlauf. Lou proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve prior to being drafted and serving in Germany. He was Honorably Discharged in 1958. He worked at Western Union for 26 years and retired from Sprint Communications in 2004. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. Lou came to Bremen in 1987 and never looked back. He loved the Lake and had many friends. Visitation will be held from 4:00-800 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 in St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 Bike St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019