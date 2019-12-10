|
|
Louis E. Jorgensen
March 14, 1924 - Dec. 7, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Louis E. Jorgensen, 95, of Buchanan, MI, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Woodland Terrace in Niles.
Louis was born March 14, 1924 in Pullman, MI to the late Martin and Minnie Jorgensen. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. In 1948, in Indiana, he married Agnes K. Klimek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Minnie; wife, Agnes; sons, Phillip Jorgensen and Thomas L. Jorgensen; and 9 siblings.
Surviving family includes sons, John (Betty) Jorgensen and Gary (Denise) Jorgensen; daughter, Patricia (Everett) Greenlee, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service for Louis will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Louis to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019