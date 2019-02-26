Louis Edward Turley, Jr.



March 11, 1952 - Feb. 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Louis Edward Turley, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1952 in South Bend to Louis Sr. and Carrie Belle Turley-Jenkins.



In 1979, Louis married Phyllis Mae Griffin. He was employed as a fourth-grade teacher for the South Bend Community School Corporation from 1978 to 1986. He moved to Toledo, OH in 1996, where he was employed by Zeigler Habilitation Homes, Inc. for 20 years. In 1954, Louis was baptized at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. FD Johnson. He remained a faithful member until he moved to Toledo. In 2017, he joined Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, renewed his dedication to Christ, and was baptized by Pastor H. Gregory Haygood.



Mr. Turley leaves to cherish his memory his son, Michael; grandchildren, Audreanna Anderson of South Bend, Malia Turley of Des Moines, IA, Lyrik Trenae Turley and Hazel Rayne Turley of Richmond, IN; sisters, Eulette Franklin, Corette (DiVorne) Swanson, Joanne Taylor, and Jacqueline Davis, all of South Bend; aunt, Essie M. Bibbs of South Bend; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Louis was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; his wife; brother, Jerome Jenkins; and god sister, Corrine Ross.



Services for Mr. Turley will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 116 Birdsell Street, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for an hour prior to services at the church. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.