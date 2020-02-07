|
Louis F. Eichorst
July 23, 1947 - Jan. 31, 2020
ESSEX, IL - Louis F. Eichorst, “Louie”, age 72, of Essex, Illinois, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Born July 23, 1947 in South Bend, Indiana, Louis Francis was a son of Paul G., Jr. and Mary M. (Paege) Eichorst. He was raised and educated in South Bend and went on to earn his doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Lou worked for Durkee Foods prior to gaining employment with Stepan Chemical Company from which he retired. He was a member of the Wilmington Moose Lodge #241, Coal City Area Club, Illinois State Rifle Association, and Teamsters Local #179. Lou enjoyed trap and target shooting, in years past took pleasure in fishing, and in addition to following the Wilmington Wildcats, was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears.
Survivors include his children: Steven (Lisa) Eichorst of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jennifer Eichorst of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dana (Thomas) Eichorst-Domin of Tampa, Florida, and Tina (Rob) Murphy of Wilmington; grandchildren: Jacob Salas, Tiara Eichorst, Benjamin Eichorst, Aleksandre Micic, Robbie (Amanda) Murphy, Jacob (Gina) Murphy, Erin Murphy, Rachelle Nesbit, and Aaron Sowa; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Kato, Avery, Evelyn, Kyler, Kane, Madeline, and Reagan; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (the late Jane) Eichorst of South Bend, Indiana and Paul (Diane) Eichorst of Pierceton, Indiana; one uncle, John Paege, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his dear special friend, Dianne Schaal.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma (2002); and son, Donald Spaulding (1992).
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington.
A private family burial will follow on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Essex Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jacob Salas, Benjamin Eichorst, Aleksandre Micic, Robbie Murphy, Jacob Murphy, and Scott Mitchell.
Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs, or share Lou's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/notices/Louis-Eichorst.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington, (815-476-2181).
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020