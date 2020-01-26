|
|
Louis F. Koloszar
Feb. 27, 1926 - Jan. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Louis F. Koloszar, 93, passed away at Sanctuary of Holy Cross Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020.
Louis was born on February 27, 1926 in South Bend to Fabian and Rose (Koczan) Koloszar. On October 9, 1948 in South Bend he married the former Doris Banaszak. She died on October 15, 2011. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Amelia Barcza; two brothers, Rudy Koloszar and Joseph Koloszar; nephew, Rudy Koloszar, Jr.; and niece, Patricia Scharf.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Rick) Miller of South Bend and Cindy Koloszar (Terry Quigley) of Naperville, IL along with several nieces and nephews.
He was employed by NIPSCO and the South Bend Parks Dept. Nature Center Rum Village. Louis was a World War II Army Veteran serving at the Battle of the Bulge, member of the American Legion Post 357, St. Joseph Youngman's club, former DFV German and PNA#83. Bowling in the classic league, he was inducted into the South Bend and Mishawaka Bowlers Hall of Fame.
Karen and Cindy would like to thank and acknowledge family, friends, Hospice and the staff of Sanctuary of Holy Cross. Your visits, conversation, compassion and care are sincerely appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Viewing will take place from 3-7 Monday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020