Louis “Big Lou” Hickey
April 30, 1945 - August 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Louis “Big Lou” Hickey, 75, of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully with his wife Linda at his side at 4:10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 following a three-year battle with cancer. He was born on April 30, 1945 to the late Louis J. Sr. and Lucille M. (Eulitz) Hickey in South Bend, IN and was a lifelong area resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha Payton Hickey and one brother, James Michael Hickey.
On June 22, 1968, he married his true love, Linda A. Janczak at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. During their 52 years of marriage and 60 total years together, they created a remarkable family that shows how love, passion and dedication can bring people together.
Louis is survived by his four sons: Lou (Michelle) Hickey III of Granger, IN; Jim (Tracy) Hickey of South Bend, IN; Chris (Tuesday) Hickey of Granger, IN; and Shawn (Dawn) Hickey of Fishers, IN; 14 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Joseph, Rachel, Allison, Emily, and Joshua; Quynn and Noah; Carter, Meghan, and Collin; Paige, Kendall, and Hudson Hickey; and three sisters: Patricia Szabo of Granger, IN; Barbara (Bill) Dennis of Mishawaka, IN; and Joanne (Dave) Coyle of South Bend, IN.
A graduate of Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, Louis worked in the RV industry for over 30 years as an RV Sales Representative. He retired in 2007 after spending 16 years working with his friends (Craig, Frank, and Uncle Dave) at Newmar Corporation in Nappanee, IN.
He always made sure his kids had everything they needed - baseball bats, gloves and cleats, and basketballs and high tops. There were times where they even struggled to pay the mortgage or electric bill, to make sure the boys had a new pair of Chuck Taylors. When the boys were young, weekends included boating, water skiing, knee boarding, zip sledding, camping, and most of all fishing. As the boys got older, Big Lou coached baseball at Northwest Little League, and Babe Ruth, and football, basketball, and baseball at Holy Cross Grade School. In his spare-time he loved to fish, golf with his boys and brother-in-law, bowl in the ZB Falcon league, bartend at ZB Falcons, and play 16-inch softball. Each night he would hang his pants on the family room door, grab a Miller Lite, sit in his favorite recliner, and smoke a cigar. He used to pound on the floor from upstairs when it was time to make toast ... two pounds if he wanted cinnamon and sugar.
His grandchildren always brought a smile to his face, hidden under his mustache. He loved being surround by his wife, sons and daughters-in-law, whether it was hanging at the lake, going on vacations to Disney, playing Euchre and teaching them all the mysteries of Hoyle. Theatre, musicals, and sports consumed his life over the past 20 years. Gymnastics, soccer, softball, baseball, piano, and school plays at the younger ages, turned into basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, lacrosse, musicals and choir concerts. He also loved raising money at golf outings and Vegas Nights for the Samantha Hickey Memorial Foundation, in his granddaughter's honor.
Linda was the reason he worked hard, played hard and fought hard. They were inseparable. They drove across country, for weeks at a time, visiting State and National Parks, pressing their luck at any casino they could find, stopping in at a volleyball game and just enjoying each other's company. He was her biggest fan and they were together until the very end.
The street lights are on, you can hear his last signature whistle, so it is time to go home.
A Vigil Service with a Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, followed by visitation from 3:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530, where friends and family may visit one hour prior to the Mass. Private burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Samantha Hickey Memorial Foundation, 14620 Horseshoe Bend Ct., Granger, IN 46530.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
